Protest has gone out of farmer leaders' control: Haryana CM Khattar

Chief Minister on Wednesday condemned the violent incidents in New Delhi, especially at the Red Fort, and said the farmers' protest has now gone out of control of their leaders and has deviated from its direction.

He appealed to the farmers to return to their homes after Tuesday's unfortunate incidents.

The Chief Minister said a special Cabinet meeting convened here on Tuesday evening was unanimous in its view that the people must together foil the nefarious intentions of anti-social elements and cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony.

No Indian could tolerate unfurling of a flag other than the flag at the Red Fort. Doing so is an insult to those great freedom fighters and martyrs who sacrificed their lives so that the Tricolour could fly high on the ramparts of the Red Fort, Khattar added.

"Our freedom fighters did not earn freedom for us to spread such anarchy," he said.

The Chief Minister said the farmers' organisations had given a firm assurance for a peaceful protest in Delhi but Tuesday's incidents has proved that the leadership of the protest has gone into the hands of those saying something and doing the exact opposite.

Therefore, now the farmers should think about which direction the protest is taking, he said, adding, in a democracy there is enough scope to resolve differences.

All kinds of differences could be resolved through mutual dialogue, the Chief Minister added.

--IANS

vg/khz/bg