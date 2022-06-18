Protests continue, govt offers sops: 10 facts about Agnipath controversy

The government on Saturday announced concessions to the new Agnipath military recruitment scheme, seeking to pacify protesters who have unleashed violence across the country. Train services were stopped in Bihar till 8pm Saturday and will be suspended again at 4am tomorrow till 8pm. Here is more to know about the Agnipath controversy.

Agnipath intake 'to grow' to 125K per year

The defence ministry said on Saturday the number of volunteers being recruited under the scheme would rise from 46,000 volunteers in each of the first four years, to 90,000 volunteers in the fifth year, and to 125,000 in the sixth year. "In the times to come, [the soldier’s average age] will come down to 26 years from 32 years. In six-seven years, we will be at 27 years of age at average," said Lieutenant General Anil Puri, additional secretary in the Department of Military Affairs (DMA).

Reservation in paramilitaries for Agniveers: Home Ministry

In a bid to assuage concerns over the 'Agnipath' scheme, the home ministry Saturday announced it will reserve 10 per cent vacancies in the Central paramilitary forces and the Assam Rifles for 'Agniveers', besides a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit.

Shipping Ministry announces 6 service opportunities for Agniveers

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) announced six service avenues for smooth transition of Agniveers in various roles of the Merchant navy, post their stint with the Indian Navy. According to an official statement, the scheme will enable Agniveers to acquire necessary training, with naval experience and professional certification to join the remunerative merchant navy across the world.

Govt strengthens security to 10 Bihar BJP leaders

The Union Home Ministry has accorded CRPF security cover to at least 10 Bihar BJP legislators and leaders in view of threats posed to them by those protesting against the recently launched Agnipath military recruitment scheme, officials said on Saturday. Those provided the Y category cover include Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, state BJP president and Paschim Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal, Bisfi MLA Haribhushan Thakur, Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi and some others.

Railway station, torched, cops injured in Bihar

A railway station and a police vehicle were torched and several law enforcers injured in stone-pelting incidents on the fourth consecutive day of protests against Agnipath scheme on Saturday when a bandh was also called to press for the demand for rollback of the new scheme for recruitment in armed forces. In Patna, bandh supporters were restrained by police from forcing shops to down their shutters, but they registered their protest by performing push-ups on the roads and scampering away after hurling stones at commercial establishments. Police arrested 250 people across the state during the day and lodged 25 FIRs, according to a statement issued by the force here.

369 trains cancelled due to Agnipath protests

The Railways cancelled 369 trains on Saturday due to the agitation against the Centre's recently announced Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces, officials said. These include 210 mail/express and 159 local passenger trains.

Cancellation of trains impacting coal movement: State utility

State-owned power utility PSPCL on Saturday said the cancellation of trains because of protests against the Agnipath scheme is impacting movement of coal for thermal plants. Arrival of coal rakes has gone down from around 20 rakes a day to eight rakes per day, PTI reported quoting sources.

Agnipath won’t be withdrawn: BJP spokesperson

Guru Prakash Paswan, the BJP’s spokesperson, told the 'Indian Express' the Agnipath scheme won’t be rolled back. "I don’t think that is going to happen. The Agnipath scheme came up after due consultation with all stakeholders. The scheme has also been getting support from senior Congress leaders like Manish Tewari, who praised the concept behind it,” he said.

PM will have to become 'maafiveer', take back Agnipath: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to withdraw three laws liberalizing India’s agriculture market, he will have to accept the demand of the youth and rollback the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme. The former Congress chief said on Twitter that for eight consecutive years, the BJP government has "insulted" the values of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.

Police arrest protesters near Mamata Banerjee's home

Police on Saturday afternoon clashed with agitating members of the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) when they tried to block roads protesting against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme in the southern part of the city's Hazra area, a hundred metres from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence.

(With inputs from PTI.)