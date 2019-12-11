Isro successfully launches PSLV-C48 with Indian 'spy' satellite, 9 others

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C48) successfully took off from Indian Space Research Organisation's [Isro) space port. Into its 50th mission, the rocket is carrying India’s latest 'spy' satellite RISAT-2BR1 and nine foreign satellites.

The rocket blasted off at 1525 hours IST (3:25 pm) from the First Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on Wednesday. The rocket is the QL variant of PSLV and this is the second flight of the variant.

Just over 16 minutes into its flight, the rocket will sling RISAT-2BR1 and a minute later, the first of the nine customer satellites will be ejected.

The main payload -- 628 kg RISAT-2BR1 -- is a radar imaging earth observation satellite developed by The satellite has a life of five years. While maintains that it will help in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, experts said RISAT-2BR1 is the second satellite in the RISAT-2B series and along with the CARTOSAT-3 is part of 'spy' satellites that will boost defence forces' ability to carry out Earth surveillance from the space.

The first satellite in the RISAT-2B series was launched earlier this year to replace the ageing RISAT-2, which went out of commission. RISAT-2BR1 will be followed by another satellite of the RISAT-2B series later this month. A fourth RISAT-2B type satellite will be launched later to complete a quartet of 'spy' satellites with advance earth imaging abilities.

Experts said these satellites will help keep a check on infiltration by allowing round-the-clock surveillance across the border. These satellites are equipped with a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) that can take pictures of earth both during the day and night, irrespective of the cloud conditions.

Piggybacking on the PSLV would be nine foreign satellites, including three from the US (multi-mission Lemur-4 satellites, technology demonstration Tyvak-0129, earth imaging 1HOPSAT), and one each from Israel (remote sensing Duchifat-3), Italy (search and rescue Tyvak-0092) and Japan (QPS-SAR, a radar imaging earth observation satellite).

Till date, has put into orbit 310 foreign satellites and if the Dec 11 missions turns out to be successful, then this number will go up to 319.

Milestones

* 75th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR

* 50th flight of PSLV

* 37th launch from First Launch Pad

* 6th launch of 2019

* Second flight of PSLV-QL