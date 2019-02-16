- Top 10 business headlines: Q3 results review, exports rise 3.7%, and more
Pulwama attack LIVE updates: Modi to chair all-party meet; oppn backs govt
The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed 40 CRPF jawans. Catch LIVE updates on Pulwama attack and Modi's all-party meet
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with J & K Governor Satya Pal Malik pays tribute to the CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, at the CRPF camp in Budgam | Photo: PTI
Two days after forty CRPF personnel were killed in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has called for an all-party meeting today. Most Opposition parties, including the Congress said they would support the government in all actions in the wake of the terror attack in Pulwama.
The Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said his party would not enter any conversation and would stand with the family of the 40 slain soldiers.
Former PM Manmohan Singh said, “We shall never compromise with terrorist forces… we will work together as one united nation to deal with this menace.”
The bodies of 40 soldiers of the CRPF were brought to Delhi on Friday. Condemning the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said those behind the terrorist attack in Pulwama will have to pay a "heavy price". "The terrorists...they have made a big mistake. You will have to pay a very heavy price...I assure everyone that the forces behind the attack...we will bring them to justice," PM Modi said in an address in Delhi after chairing a top-level security meeting with senior ministers.
The international community strongly condemned the terror attack by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), with US President Donald Trump asking Pakistan to "end immediately" the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil.
Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.
