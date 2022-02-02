Pune cop kidnapped crypto trader for $40 million Bitcoin ransom

A police constable accused of kidnapping a local trader and demanding ransom worth $40 million has been arrested along with seven accomplices, authorities said Wednesday.

Dilip Khandare had learned that a fellow resident of owned a lucrative wallet and hatched a plan to kidnap him.

He and his co-conspirators allegedly kidnapped 38-year-old Vinay Naik on January 14 and demanded he transfer his entire digital currency holdings, worth Rs 300 crore ($40 million), along with another Rs 8,00,000 in cash.

Naik was let go the next day when the kidnappers realised the police were on their tail.