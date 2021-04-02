JUST IN
Pune: 12-hour night curfew from Apr 3-9; hotels, restaurants to be shut

Bars, hotels, restaurants will remain closed for 7 days and only home delivery will be allowed.

BS Web Team 

Night curfew in Nashik
To curb the coronavirus surge, a 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am will be imposed in Pune from tomorrow, said an official on Friday.

Situation will be reviewed on next Friday, said Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Bars, hotels, restaurants will remain closed for 7 days and only home delivery will be allowed. No public function, except funerals and weddings, will be allowed. Maximum 20 people in funerals and 50 in weddings. Order to come into effect from tomorrow, said Rao.

Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 8,011 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its cumulative count to 5,42,422, a health official said.

This is for the second consecutive day the district has recorded more than 8,000 cases.

On Wednesday, the district had reported 8,605 new infection cases, its biggest single-day spike ever since the pandemic began last year.

Its fatality count reached 10,039 as 65 patients succumbed to the infection during the day.

"Of the total number of new cases, 4,103 were reported from the areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the caseload has gone up to 2,73,446," the official said.

Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune city's neighbouring industrial township, reported 2,113 new cases, which pushed its overall count to 1,42,251.

First Published: Fri, April 02 2021. 13:58 IST

