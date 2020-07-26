Pune district has highest number of active Covid-19 cases; Delhi improving

The global confirmed case count currently is almost 16 million. The global death toll is at 643,809, with the US having the highest number of fatalities at over 140,000. There have been 9,786,552 recoveries worldwide.

In India, there are now over 1.3 million cases, the third highest in the world. Of this number, 849,431 cases, or roughly 63 per cent, have now recovered. 456,071 cases are currently active in the country, while 31,358 patients have succumbed to the virus.

Here are some data points mapping the spread of the pandemic:

#1. Delhi’s recovery rate continues great run

Delhi has the best track record among worst-affected states in the country, with over 86 per cent of confirmed case count having fully recovered now. It is followed by Telangana and Gujarat. The top three states with the highest number of confirmed cases have a recovery rate of over 50 per cent.







#2. Pune becomes worst affected district

Pune is now the district with the highest number of active cases, with over 40,000 active cases. Among the districts with the highest number of active cases, three of them—Mumbai, Thane, and Pune—are located in close proximity to each other in Maharashtra, which has over 350,000 confirmed cases at present.





#3. Tamil Nadu’s tally shows no signs of improvement

Tamil Nadu’s confirmed cases trajectory is firmly on the ascent. On July 25, it recorded its highest single-day spike of 6,785 cases in 24 hours. This is almost twice the average of roughly 3,500 cases a day registered in the early part of June. The state’s confirmed case tally stands at almost 200,000, second highest in the country. The state also has the third-highest death toll at 3,409.



