Covid: Pune is running out of ventilators, has just 2 ICU beds available

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: This Austrian region will become a vaccine lab
Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 for a shot of Covid-19 vaccine
Bharat Biotech first Indian Covid vaccine maker to get peer-reviewed data
Covid blow: Delayed therapy, WFH worsened eye disease cases, say doctors
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Europe's woes continue as France renews curbs
-
If rising infections in Maharashtra were not enough to be a cause of concern, serious infections or critical cases have also growing. On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 35,726 daily cases and data from Pune Municipal Corporation shows that the city ran out of ventilator beds.
In terms of ventilator beds without ICUs, PMC only had 2 of the 360 available. The occupancy rate for isolation beds with oxygen was 92 per cent, and in terms of overall beds, the occupancy was a high 90 per cent.
Mumbai, however, has been in a better condition. Although serious cases have increased in the city, it still has 17 per cent of its ventilator capacity available. In terms of ICU beds, about 20 per cent of the beds are available in the city. About 74 per cent of hospital beds in the city are occupied as of now.
In private hospitals, 25 per cent of ventilator beds and 26 per cent of ICU beds are available. In contrast, in government hospitals, only 13 per cent and 16 per cent of ventilator and ICU beds are available in Mumbai.
In Delhi, the occupancy rate for ventilators is just 40 per cent, with 323 ventilator beds occupied out of 786. In Chennai’s private hospitals, the occupancy was a lower 20 per cent for ventilators and 40 per cent for ICU beds.
The death rate in Pune has increased in the last month. A month ago, Pune had a death rate—daily deaths upon daily cases—of 0.25 per cent. On March 31, Pune’s death rate was 0.8 per cent. Until a month ago, Delhi was averaging one death; in the last week, there have been seven deaths daily.
Although the death rate in Mumbai has dipped, on account of wider testing and higher case detection, the average deaths have nearly tripled in the last month. Mumbai was averaging four deaths per day at the start of the month and is now averaging 11 deaths daily.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU