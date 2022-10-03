JUST IN
QR codes to soon be printed on medicines to check for their authenticity
Data story: India adds 3,011 new Covid cases; active tally at 36,126
Adani Ports, Vedanta group co-bidders for Puducherry's Karaikal port
Uttar Pradesh to develop solar energy rooftop projects on govt buildings
President Droupadi Murmu to visit Mahatma Gandhi ashram in Ahmedabad today
Nobel Prize season is here: 5 facts to know about the prestigious awards
Centre aiming to replace petrol, diesel-powered fleet with EVs soon: Report
Trees becoming bulkier amid climate change, elevated CO2 levels: Study
Festive demands up airfares by 20-30% on key routes across country
Strike by electricity dept staff in Puducherry 'illegal,' says official
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Data story: India adds 3,011 new Covid cases; active tally at 36,126
Business Standard

QR codes to soon be printed on medicines to check for their authenticity

In the first phase of the 'track and trace' mechanism, the QR codes will be printed on the primary packaging like the bottle, can, jar or the strip

Topics
BS Web Reports | QR codes on drugs | Pharma sector

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Pharmacy
Photo: Shutterstock

To prevent the use of counterfeit and substandard medicines, the government may soon launch a "track and trace" mechanism. Under this, the customers will be allowed to use QR codes to know if the pills they are popping are authentic or not, a report by the Times of India (TOI) stated.

The report added that under the first phase of the exercise, QR codes will be printed on the primary packaging labels. Primary packaging labels are the first-level packaging like the bottle, can, jar, tube or strip.

In the first phase, medicines costing over Rs 100 per strip may be included.

Of late, there have been several reports of counterfeit drugs in the market. A racket of Glenmark's pill for blood pressure, Telma-H, was busted at Baddi.

In another instance, Abbot's Thyronorm was listed by the Telangana government as being "not of standard quality." According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), in low and middle-income countries about 10 per cent of medical products are substandard.

The centre had asked the pharma companies to print the QR code on the primary and secondary packaging in June. However, the concept was conceptualised nearly 10 years ago, the pharma sector was not well-equipped to handle the trace and track mechanism, TOI said.

With the implementation, the costs are expected to go up by 3-4 per cent for the phone makers.

Along with the QR code, the government may also soon launch a portal where the customers can feed the unique ID of the medicines and check for their authenticity.

Gradually, it may be expanded to other pharma products and handheld devices.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Web Reports

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 10:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU