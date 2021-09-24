- Assam govt orders judicial probe into firing incident in Darrang district
PM Modi in US LIVE updates: PM to meet Biden, Suga, Morrison at Quad summit
Quad Summit 2021 live updates: Narendra Modi will meet the US Prez and PMs of Japan and Australia at the first in-person Quad Summit on key issues in Indo-Pacific region. Stay tuned for LIVE updates
Narendra Modi | Joe Biden | Quad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, US, September 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Quad Summit 2021 live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day tour to the United States, his first official visit to the country since the Democrats came to power. Today, he will meet US president Joe Biden at the White House. Both leaders are also scheduled to meet Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison for the first in-person ‘Quad’ summit to discuss key issues in the Indo-Pacific region.
PM Modi on Thursday met US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Australian PM Morrison. He also held one-on-one meetings with the chief executives of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone and discussed a number of issues ranging from drones to 5G, semiconductor, and solar power. PM Modi encouraged them to step up their investments by highlighting the vast opportunities in India.
