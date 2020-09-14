JUST IN
Questions abound as CBI seeks to chargesheet former CAG Shashi Kant Sharma

When Shashi Kant Sharma was appointed CAG in 2013, BJP had noted that he would be handling an audit into his own role in the AgustaWestland chopper deal - a classic case of conflict of interest

Aditi Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought the government’s permission to chargesheet Shashi Kant Sharma, former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and former defence secretary.

The permission has been sought in relation to Sharma’s role in India’s procurement of AgustaWestland helicopters during the tenure of the United Progressive Alliance government in which middlemen were allegedly involved. Sharma gets drawn into the controversy because he served in the Ministry of Defence in various capacities from 2003 to 2013 until he left as defence secretary ...

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 16:03 IST

