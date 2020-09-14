Questions abound as CBI seeks to chargesheet former CAG Shashi Kant Sharma

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought the government’s permission to chargesheet Shashi Kant Sharma, former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and former defence secretary.

The permission has been sought in relation to Sharma’s role in India’s procurement of AgustaWestland helicopters during the tenure of the United Progressive Alliance government in which middlemen were allegedly involved. Sharma gets drawn into the controversy because he served in the Ministry of Defence in various capacities from 2003 to 2013 until he left as defence secretary ...