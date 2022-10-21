JUST IN
Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: SC
Possible cyclone likely to hit Bengal, Odisha on Oct 25; warning issued
Last metro train service on all corridors to start at 10 PM on Diwali
ED attaches 7 properties of gangster-turned-politician Ansari in PMLA case
Countdown begins tonight for launch of 36 satellites on ISRO's rocket LVM3
DGCA removes 50% capacity cap on SpiceJet flights from October 30
Govt gets Rs 952 cr dividend from IRFC, NALCO, Concor: DIPAM secy
Cross border propagation of terrorist ideologies cannot be termed problem
Gyanvapi case: Court to hear plea on Nov 2 seeking survey of 'tehkhana'
New XBB Covid variant is immune evasive, says WHO's Soumya Swaminathan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: SC
Business Standard

Rabi sowing starts better than last year; but wheat sowing yet to begin

Harvesting of paddy has been delayed in the main states of Punjab, Haryana, UP and even Madhya Pradesh because of late withdrawal of southwest monsoon which has left the fields wet

Topics
rabi sowing | Rabi crops | southwest monsoon

Sanjeeb Mukherjee 

farmers, crop, agriculture, mustard
Mustard is sown in around 6.4 million hectares in the full season and market sources said like in wheat, here too, there could be 5-10 per cent jump in area covered this year

The sowing of rabi crops continued at their steady pace as farmers hurried to make the best use of the residual soil moisture owing to rain in October.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on rabi sowing

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 19:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU