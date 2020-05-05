JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India coronavirus dispatch: Pandemic's impact on South Asian countries
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi to discuss economy, coronavirus with Abhijit Banerjee today

The Congress party on Monday tweeted a 1:44-minute clip from the conversation which will be aired today

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Abhijit Banerjee

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Rahul gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to hold a conversation with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on the economic fall out of the Covid-19 crisis, on Tuesday as part of his series of discussions with experts.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, "Tomorrow at 9 AM, tune in to watch my conversation with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fall out of the #COVID19 crisis. To join the conversation and for regular video updates, subscribe to my YouTube channel."

The Congress party on Monday tweeted a 1:44-minute clip from the conversation which will be aired today. In the video, it was stated that they discussed the ways in which this crisis can be managed and other disasters can be averted and they also highlighted how the relief measures could be planned better.


ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE

Gandhi held first such talk with Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan during which the latter said that Rs 65,000 crore is required to help the poor affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

He also said that unemployment numbers are really worrying and India needs to be "cleverer" about lifting the lockdown.
First Published: Tue, May 05 2020. 06:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU