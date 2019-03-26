Rahul's promise of Rs 6,000/pm to 20% poor a game-changer? No, says BS poll

In a big bang election promise, president on Monday announced that 20 per cent families belonging to the poorest category will be given Rs 72,000 each annually as minimum income if his party comes to power.

Making the announcement at a press conference here, Gandhi said 50 million families and 250 million will directly benefit from the scheme.

A official said any family earning less than Rs 12,000 a month would receive Rs 6,000 every month.

On Monday, Business Standard conducted a poll across Twitter, Facebook and on its website asking "How would you rate Rahul Gandhi's promise of Rs 72,000 a year to 20 per cent poor, should the form the next government?"

Here are the results of the 24-hour poll:

The Game-Changer club: Of the 5,403-odd votes received across all platforms, 2,532 respondents, or 46.69 per cent, are of the view that it's a masterstroke by Congress and that it should form the government.

The Over-Promising club: Around 2,718 respondents, or 50.30 per cent, are of the view that it is a gimmick by Congress and that is over-promising in his manifesto.

The CAN'T SAY club: Around 2.7 per cent said that they weren't sure of how it will be implemented.

"If implemented with fair data and study, it is going to hit the jackpot for him, but can’t say he will be in power or not," a Business Standard reader commented on Facebook.