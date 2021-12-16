Railway to operate 4 Rajdhani Express trains with new upgraded Tejas takes

-
Government on Thursday said it has introduced a new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort with the conversion of Rajdhani Express coaches with new upgraded Tejas Trains. "The introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for long distance journey is another paradigm shift by Indian Railways for enhancing the travel experience for the passengers," said Ministry of Railways in a statement.
Currently, Indian Railways is operating four Rajdhani Trains with Tejas sleeper coaches. These are: Agartala-AnandViharRajdhani Express, Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Mumbai – Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani and Rajendra Nagar - New Delhi (Patna Rajdhani) Express.
Ultra modern Tejas trains have been introduced on LHB platform with sleeper coaches over Indian Railways. These Ultra modern trains have following major distinguished features:
* Automatic Entrance Doors
* PA/PIS (Passenger Announcement/Passenger Information System)
* Fire and Smoke Detection and Suppression system
* CCTV Cameras
* Improved lavatory- vacuum assisted flushing with bio-toilets, Superior toilet fittings, touch free soap dispenser, sealed vestibules
* LED Lights
* Aesthetically pleasing colour scheme etc.
It may be noted that the first Rajdhani upgraded with Tejas rake was introduced in July 2021 by Western Railway on Delhi-Mumbai route.
