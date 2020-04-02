JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India gears up for rapid virus testing as rising hotspots ring alarm bells
Business Standard

Rajasthan govt excludes paramedical, nursing staff from salary cut

The other states have not made any such distinction, which would mean that health sector employees will also be covered in the wage cuts

BS Reporter 

coronavirus, medical, health, doctors

Of the five states that have announced various levels of salary cuts for their employees for March, only Rajasthan has taken care to exclude paramedical and nursing staff from the measures.

The Rajasthan government order notes “there shall be a deferment of 30 per cent in the gross salary of all categories of employees except police constables, nursing staff, para-medical staff....” The other states have not made any such distinction, which would mean that health sector employees will also be covered in the wage cuts.

In Rajasthan, too, doctors in government hospitals will see a salary cut of 50 per cent, since they are classified as officers in state and subordinate services. So far Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have announced pay cuts for employees and pensioners, including for those in state government run companies.
First Published: Thu, April 02 2020. 22:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU