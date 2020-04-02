Rajasthan govt excludes paramedical, nursing staff from salary cut

Of the five states that have announced various levels of cuts for their employees for March, only Rajasthan has taken care to exclude paramedical and nursing staff from the measures.

The Rajasthan government order notes “there shall be a deferment of 30 per cent in the gross of all categories of employees except police constables, nursing staff, para-medical staff....” The other states have not made any such distinction, which would mean that health sector employees will also be covered in the wage cuts.

In Rajasthan, too, doctors in government hospitals will see a cut of 50 per cent, since they are classified as officers in state and subordinate services. So far Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have announced pay cuts for employees and pensioners, including for those in state government run companies.