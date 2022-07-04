Rajasthan govt set to introduce India's first right-to-health Bill

The government is soon likely to introduce in the Assembly the Right to Health Bill — the first of its kind in India — which aims to commit to quality and affordable health care services through government and private health care providers.

In January, the government had prepared a draft bill that defines the rights of patients, their attendants and health care providers, as well as a system for addressing grievances of the stakeholders. According to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, all necessary provisions in the bill should be included in the interest of patients.

The right to health was promised by the Congress in its 2018 Assembly election manifesto. Soon after coming to power, the chief minister made consultations on the proposal, but the Covid pandemic stalled the process. However, the government published the draft bill on March 8 and invited feedback from shareholders.

“The draft bill has been prepared and we are seeking suggestions and opinions of people, non-government organisations, and others on it,” a senior medical and health department official said.

The right to health bill is part of the government’s bid to expand and strengthen medical services in the state. Recently, the chief minister approved Rs 117 crore towards expansion of the facilities in Mahila Chikitsalaya (women's hospital) at Sanganeri Gate in Jaipur.

The state has also ensured health security of every family by providing free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh to the people through Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana. Along with this, an accident insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh is being given to the families registered in the scheme.

Also, medicines and tests of the patients coming to government health facilities are being provided free of cost.