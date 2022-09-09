Rajpath, a symbol of slavery, now consigned to history: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister on Thursday said if India had followed the path shown by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, then it would have reached new heights and asserted that Rajpath, a symbol of “slavery” during the British Raj, has now been consigned to history.

Speaking after unveiling a 28-foot statue of Netaji and inaugurating Kartavya Path, the stretch of road from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate -- earlier known as Rajpath, Modi said the renaming has given the country new energy and inspiration. “Netaji’s statue at India Gate will inspire and guide us,” he said. The revamped stretch is part of the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

“We took many decisions in the last eight years which have imprints of Netaji's ideals and dreams,” said Modi.

He also said the changes undertaken by the government are not just limited to symbols but are now part of policies. He thanked workers involved in the development of Kartavya Path and said that they not only built it but also showed others ways of 'kartavya' (duty).

From witnessing the dawn of independence to playing host to annual Republic Day celebrations for over seven decades, the historic Rajpath has seen colonial rule and basked in the glory of a free, democratic nation.

The ceremonial boulevard of the capital was built after the imperial seat of the administration was shifted from Calcutta (now Kolkata) as announced by British monarch King George V in 1911. Soon after independence, Kingsway was renamed Rajpath, and Queensway running perpendicular to it was rechristened Janpath.

Rajpath has been the venue of all Republic Day celebrations since 1951. Only the first Republic Day celebrations were held at Irwin Stadium (now Major Dhyan Chand Stadium) behind the India Gate complex.

The Rajpath and the Central Vista lawns flanking the promenade were officially renamed Kartavya Path, as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) approved the renaming and issued a public notice in this regard on Wednesday.

