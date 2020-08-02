Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh's mortal remains brought to Delhi from Singapore

-
The mortal remains of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh were brought to the national capital on Sunday evening from Singapore, where he breathed his last, sources close to the family said.
Singh (64) died in a Singapore hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments, on Saturday.
His mortal remains were brought to Delhi in a chartered aircraft, the sources said, adding that Singh's wife Pankaja was also on the plane.
The cremation will take place at the Chhatarpur crematorium on Monday morning.
Due to Covid-19 protocols, Singh's last rites will be performed in the presence of a limited number of people, the sources said.
The former Samajwadi Party leader had undergone a kidney transplant in 2011 and was not keeping well for a long time.
