JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Have requested PM to declare locust attack national disaster: CM Gehlot
Business Standard

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh's mortal remains brought to Delhi from Singapore

His mortal remains were brought to Delhi in a chartered aircraft, the sources said, adding that Singh's wife Pankaja was also on the plane

Topics
Amar Singh | Rajya Sabha | Samajwadi Party

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

amar singh
The cremation will take place at the Chhatarpur crematorium on Monday morning. Photo: PTI

The mortal remains of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh were brought to the national capital on Sunday evening from Singapore, where he breathed his last, sources close to the family said.

Singh (64) died in a Singapore hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments, on Saturday.

His mortal remains were brought to Delhi in a chartered aircraft, the sources said, adding that Singh's wife Pankaja was also on the plane.

The cremation will take place at the Chhatarpur crematorium on Monday morning.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, Singh's last rites will be performed in the presence of a limited number of people, the sources said.

The former Samajwadi Party leader had undergone a kidney transplant in 2011 and was not keeping well for a long time.
First Published: Sun, August 02 2020. 21:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU