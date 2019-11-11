VHP may play 'constructive role' in 'Nagara' architecture-style Ram temple

With a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court (SC) clearing the way for a Ram temple at the 2.77-acre disputed site in Ayodhya, the focus now shifts to the proposed grand edifice.

One of the early votaries of the Ram temple movement, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), has been chiselling and carving pink sandstones at the workshop of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas at Karsevakpuram in this temple town since 1989, in anticipation of the construction of the temple. The compound prominently displays a model of the proposed Ram temple near its entrance, which over the past decades has ...