Ram temple issue is in SC, cannot bring law or ordinance: UP minister

A bill aiding the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya cannot be brought in Parliament now as the Supreme Court is hearing a related issue, said Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya Sunday.
"The temple issue is before the Supreme Court. Until the honourable supreme court's decision comes, Parliament has no right to pass a law on the subject," Maurya said in Thane.
The question of issuing an ordinance will arise only after a decision of the court, favourable or unfavourable, comes, said Maurya, who left the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has demanded that the Narendra Modi government take the legislative or ordinance route for construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.
Maurya said some organisations are demanding an ordinance on the issue, it would not be appropriate in a democracy.
The decision on issuing an ordinance can be taken only after the apex court gives its ruling, he said, adding that people should have patience and respect the Supreme Court.
Maurya was speaking on the sidelines of a national conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Mali Mahasangh, an organisation representing the OBC Mali community.
