Ram temple trust chief tests Covid-19 positive; CM calls Medanta team

The chief of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has been tested Covid-19 positive. The health of the trust chief detoriated last night at Mathura where he was attending a religious programme on Janamashtami.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awaneesh Awasthi informed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken details of the health status on Mahant Nritya Gopal Das who has been tested positive for He has spoken to the District Magistrate of Mathura, his followers and to Dr Trehan of The CM has requested Dr Trehan for immediate medical attention for trust chief at He has directed DM Mathura to provide all support for best possible medical attention. If needed he will be shifted to hospital in Gurugram.

According to officials in Mathura, a team of doctors treating Mahant Nritya Gopal Das provided him with oxygen support.

On late Wednesday night, the trust chief had complained of breathing problem after which doctors were called.

Earlier the head priest of at Ayodhya along with 12 others tested Covid-19 positive. During the foundation-laying programme of at Ayodhya, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had met several people including the dignitaries. The health officials in Lucknow said that all precautions were taken in the wake of pandemic during the foundation-laying programme and limited guests were called to attend the ceremony.