JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Study reveals why SARS coronavirus impacts patients differently
Business Standard

Ram temple trust chief tests Covid-19 positive; CM calls Medanta team

CM Yogi asks Dr Trehan of Medanta for medical support to trust chief

Topics
Coronavirus | Ram temple | Yogi Adityanath government

Siddharth Kalhans  |  Lucknow 

Ram Janma Bhoomi Nyas Samiti's Mahant Nritya Gopal Das comes out after casting his vote at a polling station
According to officials in Mathura, a team of doctors treating Mahant Nritya Gopal Das provided him with oxygen support

The chief of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has been tested Covid-19 positive. The health of the trust chief detoriated last night at Mathura where he was attending a religious programme on Janamashtami.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awaneesh Awasthi informed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken details of the health status on Mahant Nritya Gopal Das who has been tested positive for coronavirus. He has spoken to the District Magistrate of Mathura, his followers and to Dr Trehan of Medanta. The CM has requested Dr Trehan for immediate medical attention for trust chief at Medanta. He has directed DM Mathura to provide all support for best possible medical attention. If needed he will be shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

ALSO READ: Mayawati hits out at UP govt over condition of Covid-19 health workers

According to officials in Mathura, a team of doctors treating Mahant Nritya Gopal Das provided him with oxygen support.

On late Wednesday night, the trust chief had complained of breathing problem after which doctors were called.

Earlier the head priest of Ram temple at Ayodhya along with 12 others tested Covid-19 positive. During the foundation-laying programme of Ram temple at Ayodhya, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had met several people including the dignitaries. The health officials in Lucknow said that all precautions were taken in the wake of pandemic during the foundation-laying programme and limited guests were called to attend the ceremony.
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 13:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU