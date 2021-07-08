Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank: Confusion over board exams may've led to his exit

The second wave of Covid-19 claimed many lives and is seen as the lowest point of the government’s handling of the pandemic. It has now claimed the portfolios of at least four ministers: two in the Ministry of Health and two in Education.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank cited health reasons for resigning from the council of ministers. However, it was a 360 degree review of the performance of the education ministry undertaken by PM Narendra Modi in June that appears to have convinced him of the need to replace the team. MoS Sanjay Dhotre was also asked to ...