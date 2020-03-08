JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Yes Bank crisis: CBI begins probe on allegations of criminal conspiracy
Business Standard

Rana Kapoor's daughter stopped from leaving the country at Mumbai airport

The ED has already arrested 62-year-old Rana Kapoor in the matter under money-laundering charges

BS Web Team & Agencies 

Roshni Kapoor
Roshni Kapoor (Source: Twitter). ED had issued lookout notice against Rana Kapoor and his family

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshni Kapoor was stopped from leaving the country at Mumbai Airport on Sunday. She was going to London by British Airways.

Earlier, Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued lookout notice against Rana Kapoor and his family, including his wife Bindu Kapoor, daughters Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, Radha Kapoor and Roshni Kapoor.

The ED has already arrested 62-year-old Rana Kapoor in the matter under money-laundering charges.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday had imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account, and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.

Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

According to the RBI's draft reconstruction scheme, the State Bank of India will pick up 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden Yes Bank under a government-approved bailout plan.
First Published: Sun, March 08 2020. 19:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU