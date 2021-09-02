Rapid spread of Delta variant weighs on Asia's factories as PMIs drop

-
ALSO READ
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Delta variant blow knocks wind out of Asia's economic recovery
Asian shares spooked by Delta variant's spread as Jackson Hole looms
Indonesia urges ASEAN leaders to hold summit on Myanmar military coup
Indonesia reports 38,679 new Covid cases in a day; tally reaches 3,166,505
-
Manufacturing managers across Southeast Asia reported a heavy blow in August from one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, while producers in North Asia continued to enjoy robust output.
Manufacturing PMIs for Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and Malaysia all remained deep in negative territory in August, reflecting the disruption from lockdowns that forced factories to halt or slow production.
Vietnam’s IHS Markit PMI fell to 40.2 from 45.1 in July, its third consecutive month of contraction and the lowest reading since April 2020. Thailand’s PMI fell to 48.3 from 48.7 — its seventh contraction in the past eight months— while the Philippines’ fell to 46.4 from 50.4, its lowest reading since May 2020. Malaysia’s reading ticked up to 43.4 from 40.1 in July, and Indonesia’s rose to 43.7 from 40.1, though both remained well below the 50 point level that separates contraction from expansion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU