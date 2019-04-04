RBI policy decision, Rahul in Wayanad, BSNL board meet: Top news of the day

Before you start the day, let's take a quick look at some of the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From MPC meet to filing nomination from Wayanad in Kerala, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched

1. to unveil this fiscal's first bi-monthly policy decision today

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will unveil on Thursday its first bi-monthly monetary policy decision of this new fiscal. Industry and experts are expecting that the banking sector regulator may cut the key lending rate -- at which it lends to commercial banks -- by 0.25 per cent so as to boost the economic activities as fears loom large about global economic slowdown impacting India's growth prospects. Read on...

2. Rahul to file nomination from Wayanad today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, will file his nomination around 11.30 AM on Thursday, senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala said.

Senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Mukul Wasnik said Gandhi's sister and AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would accompany him to Wayanad.

arrived in Kerala on Wednesday night to a tumultuous welcome by hundreds of party workers. Read on...

3. 737 crash report expected today

Ethiopian officials on Thursday are expected to release preliminary conclusions in the probe of last month's crash of a Boeing 737 that killed 157 people, two sources told AFP. The report on the March 10 crash on the plane could be published late Thursday morning in Ethiopia, which would be in the middle of the night in the continental United States, said the sources close to the investigation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Read on...

4. BSNL board meet on April 4

The state-run BSNL will hold a crucial board meeting on April 4 to discuss the 2018-19 financial results and the roadmap, and investments for 2019-20 fiscal, increasing of the ceiling limit for capex loans, sources said. They also informed that the Public Sector Unit will its services revenues to pay March salaries on time.

"The board meeting is scheduled for April 4 as of now, the approval of the board for raising the ceiling limit for availing the capex loans will be taken and then sent to the Telecom Ministry. Read on...

5. HC to hear CBI plea in Asthana case today

The Delhi High Court will hear today a CBI plea seeking more time to complete investigations into an FIR filed against its former Special Director Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case.

The probe agency had registered the First Information Report against Asthana, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devender Kumar and two others, alleging that they took bribes at least five times between December 2017 and October 2018 in the Moin Qureshi case. The CBI told Justice Mukta Gupta that it needs six month more to complete the probe. Read on...

6. Elon Musk's contempt case hearing today

A federal judge would chair the proceedings in New York on April 4 on a lawsuit filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Tesla CEO Elon Musk in contempt for violating a settlement deal reached last year.

Judge Alison Nathan would weigh the SEC's request of holding Musk in contempt for sharing confidential information with his 25.5 million followers on Twitter despite a settlement deal that requires Musk to get his social media posts pre-approved from Tesla's board. Read on...

7. Congress to release manifesto at 22 places across the country today

The Congress to release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at various state capitals today. Party spokespersons will release the manifesto at the state headquarters and list out the key points in the document. The aim is to reach out to the grassroots level and ensure that the message of the party reaches the people on the street and the hinterland. Read on...

8. Smriti Irani to launch her poll campaign in Amethi today

Union Textiles minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani will begin on Thursday a two-day visit to Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress chief

Party convenor of Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Rajesh Agrahari, said Irani will be addressing a Kisan Rally in Parshedpur under the Amethi parliamentary constituency. Read on...