RBI recruitment 2018: Registration for Grade B officer posts open!

The Reserve Bank of India(RBI) has announced the opening of Grade B officers post- DR, DEPR and DSIM n common seniority group (CSG) streams
Interested candidates can start applying for this post in its official website www.rbi.org.in or click here
Selection for RBI Grade B officers will be done through a competitive examination in three phases: Preliminary, main examination followed by an interview.
Step 1: Click on the 'Direct Recruitment for the posts of officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) - DR, DEPR and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) Streams – 2018' button from www.rbi.org.in or click here
Step 2: Follow the necessary steps given in the 'How to apply' page or click here to know more More information on the RBI Grade B officers posts:
Qualification: Any graduate, postgraduate, PGDBA
Vacancies: 166 Posts
Salary: Rs. 35,150 - Rs. 75,831/- per month
Experience: 3 - 5 years
Job Location: Mumbai
Age restriction: 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the 1st of July, 2018
Last Date to Apply: 23-07-2018
No of Posts available:
1. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General: 127
2. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR: 22
3. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM: 17
RBI Grade B 2018 Exam Dates
Event Date
Release of online application form: July 3, 2018
Online Payment of Application Fees / Intimation Charges: July 3, 2018 to July 23, 2018
Commencement of Phase-I exam: August 16, 2018
Commencement of Phase-II exam: September 7, 2018
Declaration of final result: To be notified later
ELIGIBILITY CONDITIONS:
Following are the criterias demanded by theRBI for the Grade B officer post
I. A candidate must be either:
a citizen of India, or
Or, a subject of Nepal
Or, a subject of Bhutan
Or, a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before January 1, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India
Or, a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.
Application charges:
Category Charges
SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100
GEN/OBC: Rs 850
Reminder: Use of Mobile phones and other electronic devices inside the examination hall is banned.
No other means/mode of applications will be accepted.
For full details log in to www.rbi.org.in
