RBI recruitment 2018: Registration for Grade B officer posts open!

RBI has announced recruitment for the posts of officers in Grade 'B' (General) in its official website

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India(RBI) has announced the opening of Grade B officers post- DR, DEPR and DSIM n common seniority group (CSG) streams

Interested candidates can start applying for this post in its official website www.rbi.org.in or click here

The last date for submission of application is July 23, 2018.

Selection for RBI Grade B officers will be done through a competitive examination in three phases: Preliminary, main examination followed by an interview.

RBI Grade B vacany
Following are the steps to register for the post:

Step 1: Click on the 'Direct Recruitment for the posts of officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) - DR, DEPR and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) Streams – 2018' button from www.rbi.org.in or click here

Step 2: Follow the necessary steps given in the 'How to apply' page or click here to know more More information on the RBI Grade B officers posts:

Qualification: Any graduate, postgraduate, PGDBA
Vacancies: 166 Posts
Salary: Rs. 35,150 - Rs. 75,831/- per month
Experience: 3 - 5 years
Job Location: Mumbai
Age restriction: 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the 1st of July, 2018
Last Date to Apply: 23-07-2018

No of Posts available:
1. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General: 127
2. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR: 22
3. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM: 17

RBI Grade B 2018 Exam Dates

Event Date
Release of online application form: July 3, 2018
Online Payment of Application Fees / Intimation Charges: July 3, 2018 to July 23, 2018
Commencement of Phase-I exam: August 16, 2018
Commencement of Phase-II exam: September 7, 2018
Declaration of final result: To be notified later
ELIGIBILITY CONDITIONS:

Following are the criterias demanded by theRBI for the Grade B officer post

I. A candidate must be either:­

a citizen of India, or

Or, a subject of Nepal

Or, a subject of Bhutan

Or, a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before January 1, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India

Or, a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.



Application charges:
Category Charges

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100

GEN/OBC: Rs 850

Complaint cell
Candidates facing problem in filling up the form, payment of fees, or in downloading admit cards can submit their queries throught the link www.cgrs.ibps.in or click here

Reminder: Use of Mobile phones and other electronic devices inside the examination hall is banned.

No other means/mode of applications will be accepted.

For full details log in to www.rbi.org.in
First Published: Thu, July 05 2018. 14:58 IST

