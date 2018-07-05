RBI recruitment 2018: Registration for Grade B officer posts open!

The Reserve Bank of India(RBI) has announced the opening of Grade B officers post- DR, DEPR and DSIM n common seniority group (CSG) streams



Interested candidates can start applying for this post in its official website www. org.in or click here



The last date for submission of application is July 23, 2018.

Selection for Grade B officers will be done through a competitive examination in three phases: Preliminary, main examination followed by an interview.

: Click on the 'Direct Recruitment for the posts of officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) - DR, DEPR and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) Streams – 2018' button from www. org.in or click here Follow the necessary steps given in the 'How to apply' page or click here to know moreAny graduate, postgraduate, PGDBA: 166 PostsRs. 35,150 - Rs. 75,831/- per month3 - 5 yearsMumbai: 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the 1st of July, 201823-07-20181. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General: 1272. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR: 223. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM: 17July 3, 2018: July 3, 2018 to July 23, 2018August 16, 2018: September 7, 2018To be notified laterFollowing are the criterias demanded by theRBI for the Grade B officer postI. A candidate must be either:­a citizen of India, orOr, a subject of NepalOr, a subject of BhutanOr, a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before January 1, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in IndiaOr, a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.





Application charges:

Category Charges



SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100



GEN/OBC: Rs 850

Use of Mobile phones and other electronic devices inside the examination hall is banned.

No other means/mode of applications will be accepted.

For full details log in to www.rbi.org.in