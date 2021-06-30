Ready to build idle vaccine capacities via long-term contracts: Poonawalla

Serum Institute has offered to create large-scale empty vaccine manufacturing capacities to some regions which do not have substantial vaccine manufacturing capacities as preparedness for future pandemics, CEO Adar Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla, the CEO of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volumes, was speaking at the Indian Global Forum.

He explained that this would mean entering into long-term contracts with a country or region which does not have capacities to manufacture vaccines; giving them the priority and at a fixed price. “Imagine that you could have a 15-year idle capacity for a small reservation fee to a manufacturer who can manufacture for the entire region on priority at the push of a button,” he says.

Different technologies and products could be put in this manufacturing site. Poonawalla elaborates further: if there is a pandemic in let’s say another five years' time, and someone comes up with an mRNA or a viral vector vaccine. Where does one make it, one has to again scout for partners, find capacities, negotiate pricing, etc.

Poonawalla says that instead, countries and regions can opt for booking such long-term (15years or so) idle capacities with manufacturers. “A lot of countries are willing to do that,” he quips.

He says that do countries now invest in space programmes, or fighter jets, or do they invest in creating empty capacities for the future. He feels that four or five such massive centers can come up globally.

On top of this, Poonawalla adds that there needs to be global harmonization of quality standards. “I would urge global regulators to come to a common quality standard.

This would address vaccine certificates, cGMP standards, and clinical standards. We wouldn’t have different people doing different clinical trials etc. If prepared, then we can act faster in future pandemics,” Poonawalla says.

He feels that if we have regulatory barriers, then it makes it difficult for all kinds of vaccines to be available for everyone. If the World Health Organisation (WHO) approves a vaccine, then a vaccine certificate from that country should be acceptable as the citizens have used a WHO-approved vaccine.

This would not only benefit the movement of vaccines, but also the movement of human beings, he adds.

Recently, a controversy has erupted around EU not recognizing Covishield as part of its Green Pass for free travel in EU member states, even as it has recognised AstraZeneca made vaccine.

He says that Serum Institute has applied to the European Medicine Agency through AstraZeneca about a month back, and hopes to have an approval soon. “It is AstraZeneca data, and our vaccine is similar to AstraZeneca vaccine more or less,” he says.

Meanwhile, exports to WHO-led Covax will begin soon from India, Poonawalla feels. By the end of this year, he adds, many vaccines will come out of India for Covax, not just SII, but also other manufacturers, he claims.