Ready to enjoy the fruit: Wait over for man who designed Ram temple

Chandrakant Sompura, 77, is both elated and relieved.

He has waited nearly three decades for the day that arrives tomorrow, when the foundation stone of the Ram temple at Ayodhya will be laid. And Sompura is the man who has designed the temple. “I am especially proud that after my grandfather, who designed and oversaw the reconstruction of the Somnath temple (in Saurashtra, Gujarat), another prestigious temple project will find its links with the Sompura family,” the septuagenarian, who likes to be known as “temple architect”, tells Business Standard. ...