Real challenge for three-language formula is in Hindi belt, not South India

With the 'Hindi imposition' row having died down for now, the three-language formula (TLF) could face its real test in Hindi-speaking states and over the manner in which the Draft National Education Policy 2019 recommends its implementation.

After a proposal that was seen as being intended to make Hindi mandatory in schools in non-Hindi speaking states sparked outrage, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had last week revised the Draft NEP 2019, which no longer has a mention of the language being made compulsory. Both the Centre and former Isro chief K ...