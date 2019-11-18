Real estate got $14-bn foreign private equity over five years: ANAROCK data

Indian attracted nearly $14 billion of foreign private equity (PE) between 2015 and third quarter of 2019, says latest ANAROCK data.

Sixty-three per cent (approximately $8.8 billion) of the total foreign investments backed commercial real estate, the services company said. The residential sector attracted just $1.5 billion of foreign PE in the same period, trailing even the retail sector which saw cumulative inflows of $1.7 billion.

Logistics and warehousing drew over $1 billion, and the remaining investments went into mixed-use developments. In stark contrast, domestic pumped nearly $2.4 billion into Indian since 2015, of which nearly 71 per cent went to the housing sector, it said.