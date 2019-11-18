JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

63% pregnant women in rural areas work till delivery, shows survey
Business Standard

Real estate got $14-bn foreign private equity over five years: ANAROCK data

Logistics and warehousing drew over $1 billion, and the remaining investments went into mixed-use developments

Press Trust of India 

real estate, flats
PE funds pumped nearly $2.4 billion into Indian real estate since 2015

Indian real estate attracted nearly $14 billion of foreign private equity (PE) between 2015 and third quarter of 2019, says latest ANAROCK data.

Sixty-three per cent (approximately $8.8 billion) of the total foreign investments backed commercial real estate, the real estate services company said. The residential sector attracted just $1.5 billion of foreign PE in the same period, trailing even the retail sector which saw cumulative inflows of $1.7 billion.

Logistics and warehousing drew over $1 billion, and the remaining investments went into mixed-use developments. In stark contrast, domestic PE funds pumped nearly $2.4 billion into Indian real estate since 2015, of which nearly 71 per cent went to the housing sector, it said.
First Published: Mon, November 18 2019. 22:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU