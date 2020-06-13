Record spike of 2,137 Covid-19 cases in Delhi; tally crosses 36,000-mark

Delhi recorded 2,137 fresh (Covid-19) cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike, taking the Covid-19 tally in the city past the 36,000-mark. The death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,214, authorities said. As many as 71 fatalities were reported during the past 24 hours, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

This is for the first time when more than 2,000 cases have been reported in a day in the national capital. The previous highest spike in fresh cases of 1,877 was recorded on June 11.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 309603; Brazil has 2nd highest death total

In the bulletin issued on Friday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from infection has risen to 1,214 and the total number of cases mounted to 36,824. A total of 58 fatalities, which took place from May 9 to June 6, were also declaredon June 12, it said.

It, however, added that the cumulativedeath figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be Covid-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.



ALSO READ: Covid-19: Unable to get raw material, Indore idol makers stare at losses

The infection tally on Thursday stood at 34,687, while the death count was 1,085. As many as 13,398 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 22,212 active cases, it said. As many as 2,77,463 tests have been conducted till date, it said.

Total number of Covid-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 17,261, it said. As many as 345 patients are on ventilators or in the ICU. The number of containment zones in the city on Thursday rose to 222, from 216 on Thursday.