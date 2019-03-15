ReefWatch's artificial reefs offer hope for endangered marine ecology

According to Unesco, coral reefs in all 29 reef-containing World Heritage sites could cease to exist by the turn of the century if greenhouse gas emissions are not reduced.

While the world continues to quibble over climate change and ways to reduce emissions, a little outfit in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has devised a unique strategy to protect and regenerate coral reefs — they’re growing them artificially. A first of its kind project in India, ReefWatch Marine Conservation has built six new reefs in the Andamans, enhanced capacities of locals to build and maintain them ...