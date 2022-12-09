JUST IN
US keeps eye on China's space activities for potential risks to its assets
Regulation of OTT apps to be clarified in revised telecom bill: Report
Ashneer takes a dig at media as BharatPe sues him, family for fraud
All you need to know about Theranos' former COO Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani
Collegium discussions can't be put in public domain through RTI, says SC
India will not be a US ally, it will be another great power: White House
India logs 249 fresh Covid-19 infections, active caseload declines to 4,228
Indian national pleads guilty to illegally entering US after being deported
3 districts in Tamil Nadu on red alert as cyclone 'Mandous' intensifies
Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in LS on face-off with judiciary
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Ashneer takes a dig at media as BharatPe sues him, family for fraud
Business Standard

Regulation of OTT apps to be clarified in revised telecom bill: Report

Officials aware of the matter said that revised telecom bill will 'clearly' state the Centre's aim to regulate only communication apps 'that give the same service as telecom operators'

Topics
Department of Telecommunications | Telecom Minister | Draft Telecommunications Bill

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The move will benefit companies as their cash requirement would come down. It will unblock the cash of telecom operators that they keep with banks to furnish bank guarantees.

A revised draft of the telecom bill is likely to be released by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in less than a month and it will address issues like regulations of content on the over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the direct-to-home (DTH) services, a report in the Economic Times (ET) said.

Officials aware of the matter said that the bill will "clearly" state the Centre's aim to regulate only communication apps "that give the same service as telecom operators".

"The revised bill will clearly define which aspect of broadcast services — those using a telecom network — will be regulated. Other types of broadcasting services such as DTH and TV channels will be excluded," an official told ET.

Due to the current lack of clarity, various OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar have raised concerns. There are also concerns that apps like Zomato and Swiggy may be regulated.

Under Schedule 2 of the draft bill, broadcasting services, including DTH, community radio stations, uplinking and downlinking of TV channels, IPTV services and FM radio broadcasting services through private agencies, would require licences.

The schedule has given a rise to the apprehensions that DoT may encroach on the powers of the ministry of telecom.

While the issues around broadcasting and content OTTs have reportedly been resolved, the DoT is still deciding on the regulations of OTT platforms like Signal and Whatsapp, ET said.

Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had previously said that the DoT would opt for a "light-touch" regulatory framework for such OTT apps.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Department of Telecommunications

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 12:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU