Regulations needed to safeguard patient privacy, personal data: CCI

-
ALSO READ
Pak-American legal expert Lina Khan becomes US Federal Trade Commissioner
India antitrust probe finds Google abused Android dominance, report shows
The govt vs WhatsApp controversy over new privacy policy explained
Amazon likely to see $425 million EU privacy fine, says report
Amazon hit with $886 million European Union data privacy fine
-
To safeguard patient privacy and protecting sensitive personal medical data, necessary regulations need to be enforced until the country legislates its data protection law, the Competition Commission of India said in a study released on Thursday.
It said that online pharmacies should adopt self-regulatory measures in the areas of collection, use, sharing of data and privacy.
"The antitrust law in India is wide enough to enable the assessment of any competition harm that may be caused by disprop-ortionate collection/use of data by digital entities with market power. The online pharmacies should adopt self-regulatory measures in the areas of collection, use, sharing of data and privacy.
"However, for safeguarding patient privacy and prote-cting sensitive personal medical data, necessary regulations need to be enforced until the country legislates its data protection law," CCI said in a market study on the pharmaceutical sector in India.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU