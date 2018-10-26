Reliving the Rumble in the Jungle, 44 years after it shook the world

It almost didn’t happen. The greatest boxing spectacle of the 20th century almost never took place.

Call it destiny, or a stroke of timely luck that, in the end, a dangerous cut above George Foreman’s right eye was unable to keep him and Muhammad Ali, two men seemingly at the opposite ends of their boxing careers, from taking the ring on that muggy, crazily charged morning in Kinshasa. With the fight pushed to October 30 from the original date of September 25 due to Foreman’s injury — he hurt himself while training with sparring partner Bill McMurray — ...