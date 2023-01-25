JUST IN
Shimla municipal wards' delimitation was in public interest: Ex-minister
All security measures in place for BJY along Jammu-Srinagar highway: CRPF
Business Standard

Remembering BV Doshi, the great architect who strived to build timelessness

Pritzker awardee, Doshi blended modernist values with local ethos; the IIM-B building is an example

IIM Bangalore | architecture

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

BV Doshi, Balkrishna Doshi
Pritzker Prize Laureate Ar BV Doshi

BV Doshi, arguably India’s greatest architect, breathed his last at the age of 95 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. With him comes to an end one of the most prolific chapters of Indian architecture – Doshi’s brand of sustainable development in which the building blends seamlessly with the surroundings and facilitates harmony between the built environment and its inhabitants.

Read our full coverage on IIM Bangalore

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 14:16 IST

