Remembering BV Doshi, the great architect who strived to build timelessness

BV Doshi, arguably India’s greatest architect, breathed his last at the age of 95 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. With him comes to an end one of the most prolific chapters of Indian architecture – Doshi’s brand of sustainable development in which the building blends seamlessly with the surroundings and facilitates harmony between the built environment and its inhabitants.
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 14:16 IST
