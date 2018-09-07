Remembering Raj Kapoor's iconic RK Studios before it becomes history

Two burly cops walk into a small room hemmed in by an assortment of chairs and tables, their swagger sucking out all the space from its already limited confines. On the brightly painted walls of the room, photographs of the Kapoor family hang alongside images and idols of gods and goddesses.

A large framed certificate from a fan club deeming Raj Kapoor’s movie, Bobby (1973), best film hangs precariously a few inches away from a photograph of the three beaming Kapoor brothers — Raj, Shammi and Shashi — with their father, Prithviraj Kapoor. Raj Kapoor ...