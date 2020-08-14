Remotely piloted aircraft: Learning to fly with both feet on the ground

Just like online apps have replaced real-life meetings, drones are on their way to doing the same for everything: from geo-spatial mapping, real estate surveying, live sport telecasting and medical transportation to delivering your favourite pizza. But flying drones capable of doing all of this isn’t as simple as activating an app.

It requires flight training, certification and a licence. This is where the Bombay Flying Club’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (Drones) Course — the first such to be certified by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) comes in. ...