Republic Day 2019 LIVE: Women to lead R-Day parade, Modi greets nation
On India's 70th Republic Day today, the celebrations are going to be special. Catch Republic Day parade LIVE updates and watch India's Republic day celebrations LIVE
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade
Today, India celebrates its 70th Republic Day. This will be the last major public elections till May when India will elect its new government. The Republic Day parade will begin with the laying of a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is the chief guest at the event.
The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and pass through Rajpath, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar (BSZ) Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and proceed for the Red Fort. Twenty two tableaux of states and central government departments will be showcased during the 90-minute parade.
SWAT women commandos, mobile hit teams, snipers are among the varied layers of security under which, the national capital has been placed for the Republic Day celebrations. Elaborate measures, including deployment of anti-aircraft guns, were put in place to secure the airspace.
Following the arrest of two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) members, who were planning to carry out terror strikes in the city during the 70th Republic Day celebrations, Delhi had been placed under high-security cover to avoid any terror strike or untoward incident.
