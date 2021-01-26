JUST IN
Republic Day 2021 LIVE updates: What to expect in today's celebration

India's 72nd Republic Day celebrations will begins with PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial. Catch LIVE updates on the Republic Day of India 2021 parade and celebrations.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

The tableau of the Ministry of Biotechnology at Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Saturday.
Republic Day parade LIVE updates: The Republic Day parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute.

In its 72nd Republic Day, India will show its military might with Rafale fighter jets taking part in the flypast for the the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, among others, said the Defence ministry on Monday.

Total 32 tableaus -- 17 from states and union territories, six from the Defence ministry and nine from other Union ministries and paramilitary forces -- depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess will roll down the Rajpath at the Republic Day parade.

A 122-member proud contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will also march on Rajpath.

India is currently celebrating the Swarnim Vijay Varsh - Golden Jubilee year - commemorating the country's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The Indian Navy's tableau at the Republic Day parade this year will showcase models of Indian naval ship (INS) Vikrant and naval operations that were conducted during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase models of light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and indigenously developed anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra on its tableaus during the parade, the ministry noted.

