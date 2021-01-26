- LIVE: Farmers' Gantantra Parade' today; traffic chaos around Delhi borders
- Republic Day: India to display cultural, economic, military might today
- Six police officers awarded J&K Police medals for meritorious services
- Govt changed jails from punishment houses to correctional centres: J-K LG
- Republic Day: CRPF bags highest 73 bravery medals including Kirti Chakras
- Govt buys paddy worth Rs 1.10 trn at MSP so far this kharif season
- Galwan hero Col Santosh Babu awarded Mahavir Chakra, 5 others Vir Chakra
- Senior officers must attend R-Day event at Rajpath or face action: Govt
- Bengal govt to table resolution against new farm laws in assembly on Jan 28
- Table Tennis player Mouma Das, five other sportspersons awarded Padma Shri
Republic Day 2021 LIVE updates: What to expect in today's celebration
India's 72nd Republic Day celebrations will begins with PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial. Catch LIVE updates on the Republic Day of India 2021 parade and celebrations.
Topics
Republic Day | Narendra Modi | Ram Nath Kovind
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The tableau of the Ministry of Biotechnology at Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Saturday.
Republic Day parade LIVE updates: The Republic Day parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute.
In its 72nd Republic Day, India will show its military might with Rafale fighter jets taking part in the flypast for the the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, among others, said the Defence ministry on Monday.
Total 32 tableaus -- 17 from states and union territories, six from the Defence ministry and nine from other Union ministries and paramilitary forces -- depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess will roll down the Rajpath at the Republic Day parade.
A 122-member proud contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will also march on Rajpath.
India is currently celebrating the Swarnim Vijay Varsh - Golden Jubilee year - commemorating the country's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.
The Indian Navy's tableau at the Republic Day parade this year will showcase models of Indian naval ship (INS) Vikrant and naval operations that were conducted during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase models of light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and indigenously developed anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra on its tableaus during the parade, the ministry noted.
Catch LIVE updates on Republic Day 2021 celebrations
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More