Republic Day 2022 LIVE updates: Bipin Rawat, Neeraj Chopra get Padma Shri
India's 73rd Republic Day celebrations will begin with PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial. Catch LIVE updates on the Republic Day of India 2022 parade and celebrations
Indian Armed Forces Band during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Republic Day parade LIVE updates: The Republic Day parade will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva Medal, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.
Republic Day Parade 2022 will showcase India's military might and cultural diversity. This year, 12 states and Union territories and nine ministries and departments have been selected to showcase their tableaux at the parade. These include Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Strict Covid protocols will be in place at the parade — mask-wearing will be mandatory, thermal checks will be conducted and attendees will have to show their double-vaccination certificates before entering.
Catch LIVE updates on Republic Day 2022 celebrations
