Resolve issues through peaceful dialogue: PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

Violence never resolves any issue and no problem can be worked out by creating another, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his monthly radio address —the first of the year.

He appealed to those seeking to settle issues through violence to return to the mainstream, saying they should have faith in the capabilities of India to resolve matters peacefully.

Noting that insurgency in the northeast has reduced “considerably”, the Prime Minister said, “Violence never resolves any issue.” “On the solemn occasion of Republic Day, I would appeal to anyone in any part of the country, who's still seeking solutions to problems through violence and weapons, to return to the mainstream. They should have faith in their own capabilities and the capabilities of this country to resolve issues peacefully,” Modi said.

He urged people to together “forge a new India, where every issue is resolved on a platform of peace”. The Prime Minister pointed out that a few days ago, 644 militants from eight different groups surrendered with their weapons.

“Those who had strayed towards the path of violence have expressed their faith in peace and decided to become a partner in the country's progress and return to the mainstream,” he said.