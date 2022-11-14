JUST IN
Schools, colleges shut in Mayiladuthurai district of TN amid rain alert
Supreme Court collegium perfect, doesn't require fine tuning: Ex-CJI Lalit
Anyone casting evil eye on India is now given befitting reply: Rajnath
Fantasy sports offered by Dream11 are games of skill, not chance: SC
Jaishankar discusses Ukraine war, Indo-Pacific with Blinken in Cambodia
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses East Asia Summit during his Cambodia visit
Afghanistan govt has in principle agreed to resume women's cricket: ICC
Unidentified people booked for swindling Rs 20 crore Delhi Jal Board fund
After UN anti-terror meets, India to host 'No Money for Terror' conference
Delhi air quality improves, AQI now at 320; still in 'very poor' category
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Calcutta High Court to decide fate of LET militant on death row on Monday
Business Standard

COP27: Carbon credit revival a likely boon for developing nations

But 'greenwashing' fears abound

Topics
COP27 | Climate Change | Carbon emissions

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

The world’s CO2 emissions peaked just prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, then in 2020 registered the biggest annual decrease since at least 1965, according to data from BP Plc. (Photo: Bloomberg)

A decade back, the first and only global carbon-trading system collapsed with prices falling 85 per cent — from $20 to $3 in five years.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on COP27

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 06:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.