Retail auto sales down 5% in December, two-wheelers major drag: FADA

Retail vehicle sales in India fell 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in December 2022 after staying buoyant for two months, data released by the Federation of Dealers Associations (FADA) showed on Thursday. In November, the vehicle sales had jumped 26 per cent, pushed by the wedding season and in October the sector had registered a 48 per cent rise in sales.

The two-wheeler (2W) segment registered a de-growth of 11 per cent YoY in December 2022. All the other categories were in the green with three-wheeler (3W), Private Vehicles (PV), Tractor and Commercial Vehicles (CV) growing by 42 per cent, 8 per cent, 5 per cent and 11 per cent respectively.

The sales, however, were still not at pre-pandemic levels. As compared to December 2019, total retail were down 12 per cent. Here also, except 2W, which fell by 21 per cent, all the other categories like 3W, PV, Tractor and CV closed in green by 4 per cent, 21 per cent, 27 per cent and 9 per cent respectively.

According to FADA President Manish Raj Singhania, the main reason for slow recovery in the 2W segment was high inflation, high EV sales and the rural market, which is yet to show recovery.

"The 2W segment once again failed to impress as retail sales during December 2022 continued to fall after 2 good months. Reasons like rise in inflation, increased cost of ownership, rural market yet to pick up fully and increased EV sales, the ICE 2W segment is yet to see any green shoots," he said.

In calendar year 2022 (CY22), total vehicle retail sales grew 15 per cent YoY, but they too failed to surpass 2019 levels. However, PVs registered highest sales ever in 2022 at 3.43 million units.

"The 3W segment which was completely down during covid has recovered well and has narrowed its gap when compared to CY2019. Within the segment it's the electric rickshaw sub-segment which is showing triple digit growth thus pushing the EV market share above 50 per cent mark," Singhania said.

Apart from PV, the tractor segment was the only other segment that registered sales higher than 2021, 2020 and 2019. It also registered a new lifetime high of 794,000 units.

The automobiles body said that in Q4FY23 sales may remain muted.

"Due to inflation pressure, upcoming change in vehicle norms resulting in price hikes, FADA remains cautious during the last quarter of FY23," it said.



