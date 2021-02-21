Rising Covid cases: One week lockdown in Maharashtra's Amravati district

Maharashtra government on Sunday announced lockdown in Amravati district starting tomorrow for a week in view of the rising cases. However, essential services will be allowed to function during the lockdown period.

"One-week complete lockdown to remain in force in Amravati district excluding Achalpur city," said state cabinet minister Yashomati Thakur

The decision, which was taken as cases continue to rise across Maharashtra, comes after the tightening of restrictions in Pune, including curbs on people's movement at night.

The Amravati district administration earlier imposed a weekend lockdown that is set to end on Monday, during which markets and other establishments remained shut.

The Maharashtra health department on Friday clarified that there is no evidence of any foreign strain of Covid-19 virus in the state's Akola, Yavatmal and Amravati districts.

The state reported 6,281 new Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours.