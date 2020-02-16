Rs 52 lakh salary offer tops IRMA placement; 109 firms extend job offers

The Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) recently wrapped up the final placement process of its 2018-20 batch. The management institute attracted maximum salary of Rs 52 lakh per annum in the latest placement round. Placement round for the previous batch attracted maximum annual salary package of Rs 50.31 lakh.

The total number of students in the current batch is 233 students, out of which 226 students registered themselves for the campus placements. Of the 226 students, while 27 were placed through pre-placement offers, the rest 199 were placed through the campus placement process, IRMA stated.

The institute received 314 offers from 109 organisation this year, in comparison to 407 job offers from 119 recruiters recieved in the previous placement round.

The average salary offered by business sector organisations was Rs 10.80 lakh per annum and organistaions from the development sector including NGOs, co-operatives, and government development agencies offered a salary package at Rs 10.74 lakh per annum. The median annual salary offered by development sector organisation stands at Rs 10.45 lakh. Last year, the average salary offered by business sector organizations was Rs 14.24 lakh per annum while that for the development sector organizations was Rs 10.43 lakh per annum.

The top 10 percentile of students from the current batch placed through this round recieved an average salary of Rs 16.93 lakh while top 25 percentile attracted Rs 15.25 lakh.

As many as 42 students took up job offers extended by NGOs, government Agencies, and CSR foundations. Organizations such as Vedanta Foundation, Caspian, BAIF Development Research Foundation, TVS-Srinivasan Service Trust, Government of Telangana (Dept of Panchayati Raj & Rural Development), Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Mahatma Gandhi Council of Rural Education, BASIX, etc., recruited through the campus placements.

Similar to last year, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), popularly known as Amul, was the largest recruiter this year, and Mother Dairy was the second-largest recruiter this year.

Multinational and agri-business corporations such as Tolaram, ITC Agribusiness Division, ADM Agro, Seedworks, Adani Wilmar, and Emami Agrotech, among others participated in the placements. From the FMCG and retail sector, Reliance Retails, Future Group, Metro Cash & Carry, Ninjacart, etc., recruited from IRMA.

Banking, finance, and insurance services (BFSI) companies such as ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Fullerton, Vivriti Capital, ICICI Prudential, Bharati AXA, Reliance General Insurance, and several small finance banks recruited from the campus this year.