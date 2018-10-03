Rupee hits record low of 73.34 a dollar on high global crude oil prices

-
ALSO READ
Rupee weakens further against US dollar, hits fresh low of 71.10
Rupee falls 26 paise to hit record low; breaches 71-mark for first time
Letter to BS: Low rupee adversely affecting prices of essential commodities
How rupee has been held hostage to a 70% surge in India's crude oil bill
Rupee slumps to 71-mark first time ever, drops 26 paise against US dollar
-
The Indian rupee dropped to a record low in opening deals on Wednesday as a sharp rise in global crude oil prices over the last two sessions weighed on sentiment for the local unit.
The partially convertible rupee hit 73.34 a dollar in early trade, an all-time low, and sharply lower than its previous close of 72.91. At 9:05 IST, the rupee was trading at 73.30. Markets were closed on Tuesday on account of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 6 basis points to 8.05 per cent.
Oil prices firmed on expectations of a tighter market once US sanctions would start targeting Iran's petroleum industry from next month, although a strong dollar and rising US crude supply curbed gains. Prices, however, remain at highest levels since November 2014.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU