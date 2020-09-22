Russia asked to apply for Sputnik V vaccine trials in India via local rep

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Dr Reddy's to distribute Russian vaccine in India. What we know
Russian vaccine on its way to India, pact signed with Dr Reddy's for trials
Govt to back phase-3 trials, manufacture of Russian vaccine: NITI Aayog
Russian coronavirus vaccine: Indian Embassy in touch with Sputnik developer
Covid-19 crisis: 1 in 7 reporting side-effects from Sputnik V, says report
-
India has asked the makers of Russian covid vaccine Sputnik V to file an application through an Indian representative for conducting trials in India, V K Paul, member-health, NITI Aayog told reporters on Tuesday while urging people to take all precautions against Covid particularly for the next two-three months and avoid gatherings in the upcoming festive season.
“They have identified who will apply on behalf of them. We are hoping they will approach the regulators soon with the necessary documents,” Paul said.
The Russian government had approached India for assistance in collaborating with Indian vaccine manufacturers and also to allow clinical trials as required by providing a regulatory pathway.
Paul also said with the cases continuing to rise, there was a need to strengthen efforts to stop the transmission of the virus between people. “We have to celebrate the festivals with social distancing this year.”
On the issue of efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine, Balram Bhargava, director general of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that in case of respiratory diseases, the efficacy of a vaccine in terms of its ability to prevent clinical disease in above 50 per cent of the cases is acceptable. “In case of respiratory viruses, vaccines are not 100 per cent effective. While we will aim for 100 per cent, we may get the efficacy of anywhere between 50 and 100 per cent.”
ALSO READ: Covid-19 crisis: 1 in 7 reporting side-effects from Sputnik V, says report
He was speaking in context of the draft guidelines issued by the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) for vaccine development which said, “As it is possible that a Covid-19 vaccine might be much more effective in preventing moderate to severe versus mild Covid-19, consideration should be given for powering efficacy trials for formal hypothesis testing on a severe Covid-19 endpoint.”
India with over 4,000 cases per million population has exceeded the global average of 3,965 cases per million, however deaths per million are almost half of the global average at 64.
The Prime Minister will review the status and response of seven states with high-burden of Covid-19 cases including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab tomorrow.
More than 63 per cent of the active cases of the country are concentrated in these seven states. They also account for 65.5 per cent of the total confirmed cases and 77 per cent of the total deaths. Along with the other five states, Punjab and Delhi have reported an increase in the number of cases being reported recently.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU