Russia asked to apply for Sputnik V vaccine trials in India via local rep

India has asked the makers of Russian covid Sputnik V to file an application through an Indian representative for conducting trials in India, V K Paul, member-health, NITI Aayog told reporters on Tuesday while urging people to take all precautions against Covid particularly for the next two-three months and avoid gatherings in the upcoming festive season.

“They have identified who will apply on behalf of them. We are hoping they will approach the regulators soon with the necessary documents,” Paul said.

The Russian government had approached India for assistance in collaborating with Indian manufacturers and also to allow clinical trials as required by providing a regulatory pathway.

Paul also said with the cases continuing to rise, there was a need to strengthen efforts to stop the transmission of the virus between people. “We have to celebrate the festivals with social distancing this year.”

On the issue of efficacy of the vaccine, Balram Bhargava, director general of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that in case of respiratory diseases, the efficacy of a in terms of its ability to prevent clinical disease in above 50 per cent of the cases is acceptable. “In case of respiratory viruses, vaccines are not 100 per cent effective. While we will aim for 100 per cent, we may get the efficacy of anywhere between 50 and 100 per cent.”





He was speaking in context of the draft guidelines issued by the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) for vaccine development which said, “As it is possible that a Covid-19 vaccine might be much more effective in preventing moderate to severe versus mild Covid-19, consideration should be given for powering efficacy trials for formal hypothesis testing on a severe Covid-19 endpoint.”

India with over 4,000 cases per million population has exceeded the global average of 3,965 cases per million, however deaths per million are almost half of the global average at 64.

The Prime Minister will review the status and response of seven states with high-burden of Covid-19 cases including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab tomorrow.

More than 63 per cent of the active cases of the country are concentrated in these seven states. They also account for 65.5 per cent of the total confirmed cases and 77 per cent of the total deaths. Along with the other five states, Punjab and Delhi have reported an increase in the number of cases being reported recently.