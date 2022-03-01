- Russian invasion of Ukraine: Indian firms put dollar bond plans on hold
- Reserve Bank of India to take stock of banks' exposure to Russia, Ukraine
- BP move to give up Rosneft stake may not impact Nayara Energy directly
- Tackle low liquidity in sovereign gold bonds by laddering, say analysts
- Taking over Sebi's reins: Madhabi Puri Buch all set to hit ground running
- The evacuation: How India is bringing its students home from Ukraine
- Railways needs to be more transparent and scientific in its forecasting
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: FIFA,UEFA suspend all Russian clubs, teams
Russia Ukraine War live updates: Russian football clubs and national teams have been suspended from all competitions by Fifa and Uefa after its invasion of Ukraine. Stay tuned for the latest news
Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia | Ukraine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Russian military operations against Ukraine continued for the fifth day on Monday, as ceasefire talks remained inconclusive. Photo: Reuters
Russia Ukraine live updates: India on Monday decided to send relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation along its bordering areas arising out of tens of thousands of people attempting to flee the Russian invasion. After a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that reviewed the efforts to bring back Indians from Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the relief supplies will be sent on Tuesday.
The international football federation FIFA and its European affiliate UEFA have jointly suspended Russian clubs and its national team from all competitions for an indefinite period for the country's continued invasion of Ukraine. The FIFA/UEFA decision came after the football associations of Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden communicated that they were not ready to play Russia in the World Cup 2022 qualifiers for waging a war with Ukraine.
The State Bank of India (SBI) will not process any transactions involving Russian entities subject to international sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to a letter seen by Reuters and people familiar with the matter. "No transactions involving entities, banks, ports or vessels appearing" on a US, European Union or United Nations sanctions list shall be processed irrespective of the currency of the transaction, said a letter sent by State Bank of India (SBI) to certain clients.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh